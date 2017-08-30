Chapel Hill talks confederate monuments and free speech

CHAPEL HILL (WNCN) — More than a hundred people gathered in Chapel Hill’s Public Library for a forum on confederate monuments, historical memory and free speech.

The focus wasn’t on whether Silent Sam should come down, but on where it would go and what should become of it.

“To remove Silent Sam is not to suggest that the memory of young men who were UNC students or young men that who lived in this community, that it should be wiped from memory,” Danielle Christmas, Assistant Professor of English, UNC-Chapel Hill.

“When I see the statue and know what it’s about and know what it represents not just in Chapel Hill, not just where I work everyday but across the south,” William Sturkey, Assistant Professor of History, UNC-Chapel Hill.

“The very presence of it compromises community safety,” said Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Chief.

Blue was among those on the panel. He said he’s had several meeting with Orange County Emergency Service regarding public safety and Silent Sam.

“What happens when that passion rises to the level where people feel like more direct action is appropriate?” Blue said.

“We get threats. We get calls from people. Mostly from outside our community who want to come and give the counterbalance to taking it down. Who want to stand and defend it armed,” Mayor Pam Hemminger said.

“I am hopeful he will come down,” she continued.

Students are vowing to remain out at the statue until it does.

And removing it is complicated. There’s a state law that restricts local governments from removing monuments without the state historical commission’s approval.