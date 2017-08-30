Dry & warmer today, rain returns Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The potential tropical system off the North Carolina coast helped bring us our coolest day of the summer Tuesday, but another tropical system will help bring more rain to North Carolina starting Thursday.

Potential tropical cyclone 10 moved away from the North Carolina coast Tuesday night. After bringing 4-5 inches of rain to Ocracoke and Rodanthe along the coast, the system only brought minor amounts of rain to central North Carolina. There was also a 44 mph wind gust Tuesday at the Rocky Mount-Wilson Airport.

Tuesday night will stay mostly cloudy and mostly dry with a Wednesday morning low down to 62.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a very small chance for a shower or storm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers leftover from Tropical Storm Harvey coming all the way from Texas. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will have more clouds than sunshine with isolated showers or storms possible. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with just a small chance of rain. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday is Labor Day and is expected to be cooler than normal again. Look for a high of 86 with just a 20 percent chance of rain.

