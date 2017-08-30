Durham superintendent responds to photo of teachers reenacting Confederate monument destruction

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools superintendent has responded to a photo circulated social media that shows teachers reenacting the toppling of a Confederate monument on August 14.

Superintendent Bert L’Homme said the photo was taken after school hours and does not reflect official Durham Public Schools positions.

“The Durham Public Schools Board of Education and I strongly support the free speech rights of DPS employees, as reflected in the Board’s February 2016 resolution. The photo in question was taken August 23, after school hours, as part of the Durham Association of Educators’s weekly ‘Wear Red for Ed’ advocacy,” L’Homme said in a statement to CBS North Carolina.

Teachers at PUBLIC School of Creative studies in Durham 'recreate' toppling of statue outside Courthouse. #ncpolhttps://t.co/sZh1uXz1B6 pic.twitter.com/lzQGxcb2XQ — A.P. Dillon (@APDillon_) August 30, 2017

On August 14, protesters pulled down a Confederate monument in front of the old Durham County Courthouse. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

