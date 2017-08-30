Flood strands cows on tiny islands



SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of cows were stranded on an island by floodwaters in a Florida pasture Tuesday evening.

Several other cows were spotted swimming in the water.

WFLA’s chopper was flying over the scene off Palmer Boulevard and Iona Road.

According to Sarasota County Emergency Management, the cows in the pasture are safe.

The sheriff’s office got a call about the cows on Sunday, and the office’s ranch unit decided that it would be safer to leave the cows on the island until the water recedes than to try to move them.

Deputies are checking on the cows periodically.