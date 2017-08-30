Foul play not suspected in death of Fayetteville man found in Harnett County

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found partially decomposed on August 24.

The body was found in some woods about half a mile northeast of the intersection of Bethel Baptist Road and Peaceful Lane outside of Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the body was identified as being as Dennis Conley, of Fayetteville. He was last seen walking near the intersection of Sherry Lane and Tiffany Circle in Spring Lake, about half-a-mile from where the body was found.

An autopsy found no evidence of injuries. But officials are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

People walking in the area found the body when they spotted vultures circling, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

This was the third body found in Harnett County in eight days. The sheriff’s office does not believe Conley’s death is related to the other two bodies.

Early last Thursday morning, deputies responding to a disturbance call found a body in a backyard in Coats. The investigation led them to a second body, in some woods near Broadway. Three people have been charged in connection with those bodies.