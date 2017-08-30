Garner police to add officers at high school after social media threat

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Extra police will be on hand at Garner High School on Thursday after images purporting to show a threat of a school shooting circulated on social media, officials confirmed.

“I have been made aware of a screenshots of several Snapchat that included threatening language and referenced Garner,” wrote Principal Carter Hillman. “As soon as I became aware, I informed the Garner Police Department and WCPSS Security to investigate.”

The person listed as the post’s author is not a Wake County public school student, Hillman wrote.

Garner police will provide an extra security presence at both of the school’s campuses Thursday, he wrote.

He also urged parents to remind their children “not to share rumors and perpetuate fear on social media.”

Garner police are working to determine who wrote the post and assess the legitimacy of the threat, they said.

