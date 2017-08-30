‘Gas odor’ at Morrisville apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, prompts evacuation

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were knocked unconscious by a gas odor that was reported at the Bexley at Preston apartment complex in Morrisville, authorities said.

The call came in at 6:15 p.m.

The three regained consciousness at the scene and are in stable condition. Two have been taken to hospitals for observation, officials said.

One building was evacuated as a precaution, displacing 40 people, officials said.

Hazmat workers are evaluating potential causes of the odor, but authorities say there’s no danger to the public.