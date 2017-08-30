‘Gas odor’ at Morrisville apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, prompts evacuation

By Published: Updated:

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were knocked unconscious by a gas odor that was reported at the Bexley at Preston apartment complex in Morrisville, authorities said.

The call came in at 6:15 p.m.

The three regained consciousness at the scene and are in stable condition. Two have been taken to hospitals for observation, officials said.

One building was evacuated as a precaution, displacing 40 people, officials said.

Hazmat workers are evaluating potential causes of the odor, but authorities say there’s no danger to the public.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s