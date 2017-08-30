Greenville Little League team being honored by Gov. Cooper, NC Senate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Little League baseball team which challenged for the world title is being honored at home and at the state capitol.

The city of Greenville is holding a recognition ceremony for the North State All-Stars on Wednesday at Elm Street Park. Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at the event, which is free and open to the public.

Also Wednesday, State Sen. Don Davis, who represents Pitt County, will honor the team in Raleigh with a resolution on the Senate floor. Team members will meet with lawmakers prior to the session and also have lunch with senators and legislative staff.

Greenville became the first U.S. team in a Little League World Series to throw consecutive no-hitters, beating teams from South Dakota and California.