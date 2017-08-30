Greenville Little League team being honored by Gov. Cooper, NC Senate

By Published:
Greenville North State All-Stars baseball team (WNCT)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Little League baseball team which challenged for the world title is being honored at home and at the state capitol.

The city of Greenville is holding a recognition ceremony for the North State All-Stars on Wednesday at Elm Street Park. Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at the event, which is free and open to the public.

Also Wednesday, State Sen. Don Davis, who represents Pitt County, will honor the team in Raleigh with a resolution on the Senate floor. Team members will meet with lawmakers prior to the session and also have lunch with senators and legislative staff.

Greenville became the first U.S. team in a Little League World Series to throw consecutive no-hitters, beating teams from South Dakota and California.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s