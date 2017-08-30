Laurinburg man charged in 33-year-old’s stabbing death

Desmond Cook (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old Laurinburg man faces a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a man Tuesday, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 2 a.m., Hoke County deputies were called to Madison Drive in Raeford in reference to a stabbing.

Maurice McMillian was found wounded at the scene, officials said. EMS units administered live-saving techniques on McMillian but he died at the scene.

An investigation revealed Desmond Brian Cook entered a residence on Madison Drive and stabbed McMillian, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cook is being held without bond at the Hoke County Detention Center.

