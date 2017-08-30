Man accused of killing aunt, stabbing father, leaving bloody child at scene arrested

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The manhunt has ended for the Polk County man accused of stabbing his aunt to death and stabbing his father 23 times.

Pedro Vega, Jr., 46, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP was on the lookout for the vehicle, Vega’s father’s 1999 Dodge pick-up truck, and spotted it on the side of the 429 toll road at approximately mile marker 3 (from Interstate 4). Vega had several gunshot wounds, and was taken into custody without incident. Vega was taken to an area hospital.

Polk County deputies arrived at the gruesome crime scene to find the pair stabbed and an unharmed 4-year-old girl wandering around the Davenport home covered in blood.

“He’s evil in the flesh,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd of the suspect.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1620 Davenport Blvd. in unincorporated Davenport.

Deputies were told that Vega had broken into the home of his estranged wife, 46-year-old Amanda Stokes. Vega had a warrant for his arrest for aggravated battery domestic violence on Stokes. He was also wanted for violation of probation and burglary with battery. Also inside the residence was Jordan Stokes and Caine Espinoza. Espinoza fired several shots at Vega and believed he hit him. Vega left the home.

When deputies arrived they learned Vega had family next door at 1614 Davenport Blvd. Deputies followed a blood trail and found an open window and unsecured front door.

While checking the residence, deputies found the body of Rosa Iris Vega, 59, inside the residence. They believe she died from stab wounds. Rosa Iris Vega is Vega’s aunt.

Inside the home deputies also found 70-year-old Pedro Vega Sr., who is the suspect’s father. His hands and feet were bound with tape and he had tape around his facial area as well. Detectives say he had been stabbed 23 times.

Vega Sr. was transported to an area hospital where he is in critical condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Prior to leaving for the hospital, Vega Sr. told deputies that his attacker was his son. He also said his son stole his 1999 white Dodge pickup truck with Florida tag #Y03-ZNE.

Vega is suspected of stabbing his aunt to death.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Vega has an extensive criminal history, including a 13-year prison sentence for crimes in New York.