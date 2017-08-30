Man swims mile out to sea to avoid NC police, is found by Coast Guard, authorities say

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) — The Coast Guard searched for a man who ran from Surf City police for about three hours Wednesday afternoon before they located and arrested him.

According to the Surf City police chief, one of their officers performed a traffic stop on two people near the 500 block of North Shore Drive.

The officer saw narcotics in the car and asked the people to get out.

One of the people in the car ran from the police when they were asked to get out.

He ran to the ocean and started swimming.

Police ended up losing sight of him. They say he swam about a mile out into the ocean.

Police called in the Coast Guard to assist. They used their drone to locate him.

Once the drone spotted the man near the North Topsail and Surf City line, they were able to convince him to come back on to the shore.

Once the man was back on shore, police arrested him around 7:45 p.m.

Both people in the vehicle were arrested and taken into custody.