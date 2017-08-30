NC launches pilot program for speeders to challenge tickets online

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A new program in North Carolina lets people challenge their speeding tickets, and how much they have to pay, online.

According to a release, Asheville was the first to introduce the program in July. Drivers can go to onlineservices.NCcourts.org at least a week before their court date and request a speeding ticket reduction.

If the District Attorney’s office agrees to reduce or drop the fine, you will be notified by email, and have until midnight of your assigned court date to pay any fees online. If your request is denied, you must still show up for your court date.

To qualify, your charged speed must be 10-19 mph over the speed limit and below 80 mph.