NC man says he was chased for blocks after snapping picture of break-in suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man says he tried to stop a string of vehicle break-ins when the suspect turned on him.

The man wishes only to be identified as Drew for fear of his safety. Drew says he heard a car alarm go off early Monday morning on Fourth and Dock streets. He stepped outside and took a picture of the alleged robber.

“You know, I’m upset he’s stealing from me and my neighbors and I walked right out in the street, shined the flashlight on him,” Drew said, explaining why he took the picture.

Drew expected the suspect to get spooked and take off running.

Instead, he said the suspect chased after him. Drew says his instincts kicked in and he took off running, calling 911 as he fled.

“I’m doing this while I’m running the whole time,” Drew said. “I keep hearing him or see him behind me and I’m sprinting.”

Officers responded to the incident and arrested Kenneth Jones Jr., 46, and charged him with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Drew says officers told him Jones Jr. had a large knife in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

“After I walk up to (the police officers), they say, ‘You shouldn’t do this kind of thing,'” Drew said. “I understand the danger in it all, but I don’t think anyone is going to sit there and watch someone steal from you and not do anything.”

Drew said he kept a safe distance and felt a picture of the suspect was the best way to keep his neighborhood on high alert for car break-ins.

“My plan was to be able to give a better report,” Drew said. “Instead, I got an exciting night.”

According to Wilmington Deputy Chief Donny Williams, Jones Jr. was transported to the New Hanover County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

Records show Jones Jr. bonded out within an hour of arriving at jail. His next court date is Sept. 14.

