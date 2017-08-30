NC Marines, soldiers prep for possible deployment to flood-ravaged Texas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From pulling victims from floodwaters to delivering supplies, people from all over are working together to help the victims of Harvey. Some Marines and soldiers from our state may be headed to the area this week.

Paratroopers with Fort Bragg’s 18th Airborne Corps are on standby to deploy to southeast Texas to help with search and rescue and the hurricane recovery effort.

The U.S Army told CBS North Carolina that the units do not have a specific deployment timeline at the moment, but have been informed that they may receive orders to deploy.

Marines at Camp Lejeune are getting ready to deploy to the Texas gulf coast to help in Harvey’s aftermath.

The Military Times is reporting the Marine Corps is working with the Navy to load Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary aboard a Virginia-based ship that will likely include helicopters and small landing craft.

Right now, the Corps is working with the Navy to determine scope of the mission.

Crews could deploy as early Thursday.