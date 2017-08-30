NC trio charged in robbery, kidnapping of undercover officer

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Three Rowan County men are charged in the armed robbery and kidnapping of an undercover officer.

Tyrese Jamale Stiller, 18, Donald Tiberio Armstrong, 36, and John Michael Sheehan, 36, are accused of robbing and kidnapping an officer Tuesday during an undercover drug transaction.

A narcotics purchase was reportedly arranged with the suspects in a fast food restaurant parking lot on East Innes Street. When the undercover officer got into the suspect vehicle, the officer was robbed at gunpoint with a stolen handgun, deputies say.

The suspects stole the officer’s .9 millimeter Glock and $1,561 in cash, according to deputies. The suspects then attempted to drive off with the officer but were stopped by surveillance teams and arrested, deputies say.

Armstrong was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stiller was charged with conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree kidnapping, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Sheehan was charged with conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Armstrong and Stiller each received a $250,000 bond. Sheena was placed under a $150,000 secured bond.

The officer was not hurt.

All three suspects have a criminal history.

