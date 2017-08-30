NC woman charged wither murder after man dies from heroin overdose

By Published:
Kelsea Harris (WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A woman has been charged in connection with distributing heroin to a man who died from an overdose in Winston-Salem, police say.

Kelsea Jewel Harris was arrested in King and charged with second-degree murder distribution of drug.

Winston-Salem Police said Kevin Flaherty, 56, died on Jan. 24 from what they believed was a heroin overdose. Police investigated it as a suspicious death at the time.

Harris was later charged after the Forsyth County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Flaherty had died from heroin toxicity.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

Harris was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s