NC woman charged wither murder after man dies from heroin overdose

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A woman has been charged in connection with distributing heroin to a man who died from an overdose in Winston-Salem, police say.

Kelsea Jewel Harris was arrested in King and charged with second-degree murder distribution of drug.

Winston-Salem Police said Kevin Flaherty, 56, died on Jan. 24 from what they believed was a heroin overdose. Police investigated it as a suspicious death at the time.

Harris was later charged after the Forsyth County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Flaherty had died from heroin toxicity.

Harris was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.