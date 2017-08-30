NC woman worried 6 family members dead in Houston after van swept up in floodwaters

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman fears some of her family members are dead in the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

A family of six drowned in a van Sunday afternoon in Houston while trying to escape the floods.

Raeford resident Ziomara Paredes believes four of her nieces and nephews, ages 6 through 16, and their two great-grandparents died after another one of the family members tried to drive a van through the floodwaters.

Parades, who grew up in Houston and moved to North Carolina in 2012, says the victims are Manuel Saldivar, 84, his wife Belia, 81, Daisy Saldivar, 6, Xavier Saldivar, 8, Dominic Saldivar, 14, and Devy Saldivar, 16.

Police in the area say they have not recovered any bodies and they have to wait until the water recedes to confirm the deaths, but family members say they saw the van go underwater and no one come back up.

“We’ve just been trying to be hopeful that somehow they got out but [there’s] been no sign of them so we’re just trying to find them dead or alive,” said Parades. “We want peace. We want to be able to find them.”

Witnesses told CBS-affiliate KHOU, the van was driving down Green River Road in Greens Bayou when it hit high floods after crossing a bridge.

This caused the van to be swept up in the current, and the driver then crawled out and told the children inside to try and get out through the back door. They were unable to do so.

The driver was able to hang onto a tree limb and escape, but the van sunk.

“What keeps going through my mind is the struggle, how they were trying to get out of the vehicle to save themselves,” said Parades.

Paredes says she has other family members stuck in their homes. They’re some of the many Houston residents still waiting on crews to rescue them

“It’s devastating because you see everything on the news and you can’t do anything,” said Parades. “You can’t be there with your relatives and it’s really hard.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.