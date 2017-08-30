Nominations sought for Matthew heroism honor

By Published:
Flooding in Fayetteville during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. (CBS North Carolina File Photo)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland Disaster Recovery Coalition is accepting nominations for community heroes to be honored at a “The Heart of Matthew” luncheon to mark the storm’s one-year anniversary.

It will be held Oct. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Dr.

Nominations are due Tuesday.

The application is available on the CDRC website.

Nominees must live, work or attend school in Cumberland County; must “have performed an act of heroism, demonstrated extraordinary courage or performed an outstanding humanitarian deed” between Oct. 8, 2016, and March 31, 2017. A group that acted together can be nominated.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s