Nominations sought for Matthew heroism honor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland Disaster Recovery Coalition is accepting nominations for community heroes to be honored at a “The Heart of Matthew” luncheon to mark the storm’s one-year anniversary.

It will be held Oct. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Dr.

Nominations are due Tuesday.

The application is available on the CDRC website.

Nominees must live, work or attend school in Cumberland County; must “have performed an act of heroism, demonstrated extraordinary courage or performed an outstanding humanitarian deed” between Oct. 8, 2016, and March 31, 2017. A group that acted together can be nominated.