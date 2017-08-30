Professor: ‘Average’ season for fall leaves in NC

By Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters say North Carolina can expect an “average” season for fall leaves, but a college professor suggests it may not be so bad.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS OF NC FALL FOLIAGE

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Appalachian State University biology professor Howard Neufeld sais a moderate summer with rain and no drought could help bring out the colors.

Neufeld said it’s been a fairly moderate summer with pretty good rain, no drought and moderate temperatures. He said if there are clear days into September and a succession of very cool nights and sunny days, that will bring out the red colors.

The fall foliage forecast appears to be a lot brighter than last year. Long periods of heat and drought in the spring and summer of 2016 created a spotty color show.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s