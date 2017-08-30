Professor: ‘Average’ season for fall leaves in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters say North Carolina can expect an “average” season for fall leaves, but a college professor suggests it may not be so bad.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Appalachian State University biology professor Howard Neufeld sais a moderate summer with rain and no drought could help bring out the colors.

Neufeld said it’s been a fairly moderate summer with pretty good rain, no drought and moderate temperatures. He said if there are clear days into September and a succession of very cool nights and sunny days, that will bring out the red colors.

The fall foliage forecast appears to be a lot brighter than last year. Long periods of heat and drought in the spring and summer of 2016 created a spotty color show.