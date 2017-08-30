School employee brought infant to underage sex sting, police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee police say a school employee brought his infant with him to a Craigslist meeting that he hoped would lead to sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Murfreesboro detectives arrested Brian Watson, 39, and charged him with solicitation for rape of a child. According to the police report, Watson is a skilled laborer with Metro Nashville Public Schools who lives in Murfreesboro.

Police say Watson posted an ad on Craigslist seeking a woman and her daughter to engage in sex. A detective responded to the ad, posing as the mother of a 12-year-old girl. They reportedly communicated online for six days.

According to the arrest report, authorities then set up a meeting with Watson at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday.

Police say Watson showed up with his 9-month-old baby and approached one of the undercover detectives.

The officer asked to hold Watson’s baby, and once the baby was safe, police arrested him.

After Watson’s arrest, Metro Schools released the following statement:

MNPS confirms Brian Keith Watson, is an employee of the school district. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the MPD investigation. Watson works as -electronics. His office was located at Metro Southeast. He has worked on a variety of electronics issues including school smoke alarms. He had no contact with youth, other than attending to electrical issues involving school maintenance.

Officials also told News 2 Watson has worked for the school district since July 8, 2013. Since 2015, as far back as they could look, he has done work in 141 Metro schools. The principals at each of those schools was reportedly notified of Watson’s arrest.