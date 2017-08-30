Suspects in Fayetteville grocery store shooting are ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified two men as suspects in a fatal shooting outside a grocery store in Fayetteville Saturday evening.

Izaiah Jamal Blue, 20, of the 5900 block of Pine Ridge Road in Faison and Jalyn La-Scott Phillips, 19, of the 11500 block of Kenner Road in Faison are both charged in the shooting, police said.

Both are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felonious conspiracy to commit robbery.

Fayetteville police said Blue and Phillips should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both are known to frequent Clinton and may be in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a North Carolina registration of EKM-8858.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Carlie C’s IGA grocery at 690 South Reilly Road, Fayetteville police said.

Nisier Nuriddin, 20, died after the shooting in the parking lot of the grocery store. A 20-year-old woman was injured.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect drive away from the scene after the shooting.

Nuriddin was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died from injuries suffered during the shooting.

Police also said the woman who was also hurt during the shooting was also taken to local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Fayetteville Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting and are asking any witnesses to contact police at the Fayetteville Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477) or contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-489-3925.

Fayetteville Police Tweeted that a $1,000 reward was offered for information about the deadly shooting.

Detectives are encouraging friends and family of these two young men, to have them surrender to law enforcement.