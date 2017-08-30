UNC denies request to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer speak on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC has denied a request from the National Policy Institute to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus, the University said Wednesday.

Chancellor Carol Folt said the request was denied “because of serious concerns about campus safety.”

Folt said she spoke with UNC Police, as well as local and state law enforcement, about what allowing Spencer to speak would mean for the UNC campus.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed that the violent and virulent rhetoric being espoused by extremist groups has jeopardized the ability to promote robust dialogue and debate about important issues while ensuring public safety,” Folt said.

UNC joins other schools, like the University of Florida, to deny requests that would allow Spencer on their campuses. Spencer and his supporters promised court challenges.

Spencer, a UVa grad, was at the Charlottesville protest August 12.