5 NC swift water rescue teams heading to Texas for rescue, recovery efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of Harvey victims is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.

Thursday morning, crews from our area are expected to answer the call for help.

Five of North Carolina’s 30 swift water rescue teams will head to College Station, Texas.

The teams will be made up of 92 first responders, including firefighters and police officers from Raleigh, Fayetteville, Chapel Hill and Lumberton.

The teams are from Raleigh, Fayetteville, Henderson County, Greensboro and Charlotte.

Crews will help with search and rescue efforts. Teams are capable of a variety of rescues including using small boats and other equipment to rescue people from flooded homes and others stranded by floodwaters in precarious locations.

“North Carolina has developed one of the most respected and tested swift water rescue programs in the country,” said Mike Sprayberry, state emergency management director. “These are well-trained and experienced rescuers who will serve the state of Texas well.”

The state’s program was started in the wake of Hurricane Fran in 1996 when NCEM recognized the need to develop an inventory of available teams with basic rescue capabilities.

The Raleigh and Fayetteville teams will leave for Texas at 10 a.m. Thursday from the Raleigh Fire Training Center.