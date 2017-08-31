Businesses near site of massive downtown Raleigh fire still feeling its effects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than five months after a massive fire tore through an unfinished apartment complex in downtown Raleigh, frustrations continue for the people who live, and make their livings, on the surrounding streets.

Businesses in the area may not have had direct damage from the fire, but it still caused some pain.

Foot traffic is down because a couple roads have been blocked off since March. The city says it’ll most likely stay that way for the rest of the year.

A block of rubble is all that’s left of the partially built Metropolitan apartment building. Crews are working to clear the debris and will then have to start over. Surrounding buildings are still marred by the massive flames. Scaffolding covers a side of the Link apartments. Boarded windows span an entire side of the Quorum Center.

“Rebuilding the Metropolitan plus the repair work on the Quorum and the Link basically means that those contractors have just kind of taken up both sides of the road,” said Adam Hoffman, District Manager for Clouds Brewing.

Hoffman says their proximity to the fire has cost them business.

“Foot traffic wise it’s really affected us, like the ability of people to come from more of the downtown area,” said Hoffman.

With Jones and Harrington streets closed, the city has put up detour signs for walkers and drivers. Hoffman says their dinner customers are starting to come back, but the crush on lunch crowds has put them behind.

“We’ve had to delay plans to open up new establishments or expand our brewery operation or whatever as we’ve kind of sucked up some of that cash flow just keeping this place running,” said Hoffman.

Meanwhile on the other side of the rubble, the Edenton United Methodist Church is getting back to normal.

Their youth center was damaged and embers from the fire scorched seven of the church’s roofs.

“Some of those roofs were just barely damaged and then some of the other damage completely totaled the roofs. But thankfully those have all been repaired or replaced,” said Pastor Will McLeane.

Their insurance covered the $500,000 of repairs. They’re just thankful the fire didn’t spread.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for all the firefighters and EMS, police officers. This could have been a lot worse than it actually was,” said McLeane.

Construction on both the Quorum and the Link should be done by the end of the year, but work on the Metropolitan will continue. That will keep some of the roads partially closed through the first part of 2018.

In June, a report submitted to Raleigh’s city manager concerning the cause of the March 16 massive five-alarm downtown Raleigh fire classifies the cause as “undetermined.”