Carolinas HealthCare, UNC Health Care to merge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolinas HealthCare System and UNC Health Care have announced they plan to merge into one healthcare system.

Carolinas HealthCare System and UNC Health Care have signed a Letter of Intent to join clinical, medical education and research resources.

The two healthcare providers hope to enter final agreements by the end of the year.

“Together with UNC Health Care, we believe that the opportunities to be a national model and to elevate health in North Carolina are nearly limitless,” said Gene Woods, current president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System, and future CEO of the new entity.

