Cash not necessary! PNC Arena to begin accepting credit cards for event parking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — PNC Arena officials announced via a press release Thursday morning that the arena will begin accepting credit cards and NFC transactions for event parking. The arena currently only accepts cash.

According to the release, PNC Arena will begin using “Prime” by ParkHub beginning Sept. 2. Prime is a “mobile technology solution for parking payment and pass validation.”

“We are excited that the Centennial Authority selected ParkHub to enhance PNC Arena’s parking operations,” said Don Waddell, president of the Carolina Hurricanes and Gale Force Sports & Entertainment. “Their established technology will offer Arena guests more payment options for parking, while providing valuable analytics to our management team.”

PNC Arena will still accept cash, but those who use Prime will hand their debit/credit card to the attendant — or use their phone to make an NFC payment — and the attendant will run the card through a handheld device and provide the customer with a receipt that can be placed on the dashboard of the vehicle, the release said.

Parking can also be purchased online, which will allow guests to prepay. Those who prepay will get a unique QR code or barcode that a parking attendant will scan. North Carolina State University men’s basketball games will not be eligible for prepaid parking this season due to a different barcode system, according to the release.

