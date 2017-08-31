Garner teen charged with making threats to shoot up school on Snapchat

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Extra police will be on hand at Garner High School on Thursday after images purporting to show a threat of a school shooting circulated on social media, officials confirmed.

A little before midnight, Garner police announced on its Facebook page that officers made an arrest in the incident involving the online threat to students. They say the suspect is a 17-year-old Garner Magnet High School student.

The student has since been identified as Judah Alexander Dennis, of Garner. Dennis has been charged with false report mass violence educational property, a class H felony.

“I have been made aware of a screenshots of several Snapchat that included threatening language and referenced Garner,” wrote Principal Carter Hillman. “As soon as I became aware, I informed the Garner Police Department and WCPSS Security to investigate.”

Screenshots of the Snaps sent to CBS North Carolina appear to show Dennis threatening to kill “monkeys” (black students) at the school.

Garner police will provide an extra security presence at both of the school’s campuses Thursday, Hillman wrote.

He also urged parents to remind their children “not to share rumors and perpetuate fear on social media.”

