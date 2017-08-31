GenX funding bill passes House, heads to Cooper’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina bill that sets aside money to address a chemical in the Cape Fear River is now headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill passes the House by a 62-43 vote. It now heads to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper.

The bill gives funding for Wilmington-area public utilities and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington for addressing the chemical GenX.

The Senate quickly voted for the measure, but the full House put off debate until Thursday.

Until recently, GenX had been discharged for years from a Bladen County plant operated by the Chemours Co. into the Cape Fear River, the main source of the water utility serving about 200,000 people in and around Wilmington. The chemical is unregulated, leading residents to worry about its potential health effects.

The money will help test chemicals in the Cape Fear River and help utilities learn how to remove GenX from river water treated for drinking. Two of Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries had asked for $2.6 million to cover the cost of ongoing testing for GenX and other compounds and hire more scientists with water quality expertise, but GOP legislators were skeptical about how that would address the current problem.

The bill “gives local authorities who’ve been on the ground dealing with this issue since day one the immediate tools to begin addressing GenX contamination,” Republican Sens. Michael Lee of New Hanover County and Bill Rabon of Brunswick County said in a release.

The measure also gets rid of a 2009 law that created a plastic bag ban for barrier islands in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties.

Environmentalists criticized the bag ban removal and said the GenX funding provisions were too little and failed to protect drinking water in other parts of the state.

“They are mere show, not substance,” North Carolina Conservation Network Policy Director Grady McCallie said in a release.

Cooper released a statement Thursday saying, “Clean water that is threatened by chemicals we know little about requires a strong, united and well funded statewide response. A sprinkle of local funds hooked to bad environmental legislation doesn’t help. I ask Republican legislators to work with us to protect the water all over our state.”