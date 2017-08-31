Harvey to bring the chance for rain today through Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Harvey moved back inland over southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday and is expected to weaken below tropical storm force late Wednesday night. However, moisture will still be around as the low pressure system moves northeastward toward Kentucky over the next few days. Moisture from the low will move far enough east over North Carolina on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will approach the area on Friday and with it a few strong storms will be possible. There will be a very slight (marginal) risk of an isolated tornado spinning up Friday afternoon or evening.

On Wednesday, the Triangle had a high of 83 after a morning low of 59; and Fayetteville had a high of 85 after a morning low of 63. The normal high this time of year is 87 with a normal low of 67.

That cold front will stall on Friday and actually start to move back as a warm front on Saturday, so temperatures will start to rise and be in the middle 80s for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday. Shower chances will decrease after Saturday and the beginning of next week is looking dry.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a late night shower. The overnight lo w will be 63. Winds will be light out of the southwest. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will mostly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 79. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Thursday Night will be cloudy with scattered showers. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Friday will be cloudy with showers likely and scattered PM storms. The high will be 79; winds will be east around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and possible storms. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 68.

Sunday will be partly sunny with nothing more than a stray morning shower. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Monday, Labor Day will be partly cloudy. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 65.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with nothing more than a stray shower. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Next Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

