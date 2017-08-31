‘Lucky mistake’ makes NC man almost $340,000 richer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man says a lucky mistake led to him winning a $339,119 Cash 5 jackpot.

Gregory Rogers said he stopped by the Kangaroo Express on Eastwood Road to get a Cash 5 ticket.

“I asked the clerk to get me an EZ Match Cash 5 ticket,” Rogers said. “Instead, he printed a regular one. He was going to print me another ticket, but I said, ‘Nah, I’ll go ahead and take it.’ I’m sure glad I did.

“I won on a bad draw. I’m so lucky. I’m so very lucky”

Rogers beat 1-in-749,398 odds to match all five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

Rogers drove to lottery headquarters in Raleigh and claimed the prize Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $235,691. He plans to use the money to pay medical bills.

“My wife is a three-time breast cancer survivor,” Rogers said. “This will help us pay for everything. It’s awesome. It’s indescribable. I’m just so grateful.”

