Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has signed orders to begin deploying additional troops to Afghanistan to carry out President Donald Trump’s new war strategy.

Mattis told reporters Thursday at the Pentagon he will not reveal details until he briefs members of Congress next week.

He would not say how many additional troops are deploying or what their exact roles will be. He says that in general, the extra forces will support Afghan forces, rather than doing the fighting for the Afghans.

Other officials have said the U.S. will send about 3,900 additional troops.