Military equipment not needed to do the job, Charlotte PD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city say they don’t need military equipment to do their jobs.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Rob Tufano told local media Wednesday the city will not seek military gear available under an order this week by President Donald Trump.

Trump’s order Monday overturned an order by President Obama in 2015 that limited the kind of military equipment civilian police departments could receive from federal government. That came following the unrest that followed a police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri.

Tufano said the city sees no reason to obtain military equipment to do its job. Congress created a program in the 1990s to allow local governments to obtain surplus military equipment. Tufano said the city did participate in the 1990s but no longer uses military gear.