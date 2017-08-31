Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke has resigned, county clerk says

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has resigned, the Milwaukee County Clerk told CBS affiliate WDJT.

The resignation is effective immediately.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said Thursday that he received a resignation letter from Clarke. Christenson says the letter doesn’t give the reason for Clarke’s resignation.

Clarke’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to telephone messages and emails seeking comment.

Clarke rose to national prominence in recent years with provocative social media posts, appearances on conservative media programs and his staunch support of President Trump. Clarke announced in May that he’d taken a job at the Department of Homeland Security, but the agency never confirmed it. He later said he withdrew his name.

Some Wisconsin conservatives had encouraged Clarke to challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, but he repeatedly rejected their overtures.

Clarke recently published a memoir, “Cop Under Fire.”

Clarke has drawn a considerable amount of controversy as Milwaukee County sheriff.

He was hit by allegations in May that he plagiarized content in his master’s thesis on homeland security, which he denied.

Seven workers at the county jail he oversees are at the center of a criminal investigation into the dehydration death last year of an inmate who prosecutors say was deprived of water as punishment. Clarke isn’t among the seven staffers — prosecutors said he wasn’t directly involved in the events that led to the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas — but the death happened under Clarke’s leadership, which his critics say is enough cause for his firing.

Clarke was one of the few African-Americans to speak at the Republican Party national convention last year. He has been vocal about gun rights and critical of what he called the “hateful ideology” of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying at times, “Stop trying to fix the police, fix the ghetto.” During his speech, Clarke told the crowd that the movement is a form of “anarchy,” CBS New York reported.

Clark has been sheriff of Milwaukee County since 2002 and spent more than two decades before that with the city’s police department.

This story is developing and will be updated.