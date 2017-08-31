Moore County argument turns into fight, then into shooting, deputies say

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — An argument over an allegation of theft turned into a fight and then a shooting Thursday night in Vass, Moore County deputies said.

Richard Allen Gillenwater, 54, of the 700 block of McPherson Road in Cameron, accused another man of coming to his home and “committing larceny,” said Moore County Chief Deputy Frank Rodriguez.

The larceny allegation is still under investigation, Rodriguez said.

Gillenwater’s claim led to an argument, which led to a physical fight, Rodriguez said. Gillenwater then shot the other man through the thigh, Rodriguez said.

The injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, but because it was a gunshot, officials elected to have him airlifted to UNC Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies responding to the scene at just after 8:20 p.m. quickly identified Gillenwater as a suspect and arrested him, authorities said.

Gillenwater was charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

Gillenwater was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

The injuries to Gillenwater’s face, visible in his booking photo, stem from the physical fight, Rodriguez said.