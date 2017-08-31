NC State Fair to offer beer and wine this year

By Published:
(CBS North Carolina File Photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This year’s North Carolina State Fair will have not just fried food and ferris wheels, but also flights of beer and wine samples.

A new facility, the Our State Public House in Heritage Circle will offer the alcohol.

“Sponsored by Our State magazine, the Public House will showcase 40 breweries and 40 wineries from across North Carolina. Daily offerings will include several different styles of craft beer and wine, including award-winning examples of each,” the magazine wrote in a news release.

Tasting flights will consist of four samples — one and a half ounces each for wine, or four ounces each for beer. Tickets are $10 each, limit one per person. Tickets will be sold only from noon to 8:30 p.m.

