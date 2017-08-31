New online program to allow drivers to NC drivers deal with speeding tickets

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Some North Carolina drivers are now able to argue down a speeding ticket without going to court or hiring a lawyer.

It’s part of a new pilot program offered by the state. Johnston County is one of five counties who currently use it and it’s expected to be rolled out statewide in late September.

The program is called “iPlea” and it allows drivers who have received speeding tickets to go online to onlineservices.NCcourts.org and ask the District Attorney’s Office to reduce their fine.

The District Attorney’s Office will consider the request as long as its 7 days before the driver’s court date.

With about 400,000 speeding tickets handed out every year across the state, the program’s goal is to make the process more efficient for the courts and more convenient for drivers.

“Well a lot of people like to do business from the palm of their hand on their cell phone or on their computer,” said Johnston County’s Clerk of Superior Court Michelle Ball. “It’ll be a way to interact with the DA’s office to request a plea and take care of their traffic tickets almost immediately.”

In the ten years Clayton Police Sgt. Keith Garner has worked in law enforcement, he says he sees more speeding drivers today than ever before.

“They just don’t pay attention,” said Garner. “And they’ll tell you they weren’t paying attention.”

Garner and other officers in Johnston County have been letting drivers know about the new program when they pull speeding drivers over.

Garner says the program unfortunately probably won’t do much to slow down drivers, but it’ll give them more options when it comes time to pay their fine.

To qualify, your charged speed must be 10-19 mph over the speed limit and below 80 mph.