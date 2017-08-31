New study finds additional chemicals in Cape Fear River

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A new study has found previously unidentified chemical compounds in the Cape Fear River, according to multiple sources briefed on a report outlining the study’s findings.

The study of the Cape Fear River began months ago after new concerns arose about contaminated water from a chemical known as GenX, which is discharged by a chemical plant along the river outside of Fayetteville owned by a company called Chemours.

The plant—which was owned by DuPont until 2015—manufactures chemicals for commercial use.

One of those chemicals, GenX, is used to produce Teflon and other similar products. A report released in 2016 found GenX in the treated water supply in Wilmington and neighboring communities, which is about 100 miles downstream from the Fayetteville plant.

Thursday morning, Democrat State Representative Deb Butler (New Hanover) confirmed on the House floor that additional, previously un-identified chemicals in the Cape Fear River downstream from the Chemours plant.

House Minority Leader Darren Jackson (D-Wake) confirmed his caucus learned about the presence of additional chemicals this morning. Jackson said the leadership of both parties had been made aware of the new report.

A person who works for House Republican leadership told WBTV that Republican leadership had not received a copy of the report nor been briefed in detail on its findings.

Multiple legislative sources tell WBTV the study that found the additional chemicals was conducted by the EPA and a report outlining the findings was delivered to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Governor Roy Cooper earlier this week.

Spokesmen for Cooper and DEQ did not respond to multiple emails requesting a copy of the report and seeking additional information about its findings.

It is not clear if or when the Cooper administration will release the report’s findings to the public.