‘Nuns’ with a gun tried to rob bank, police say

BY WBRE/WYOU Staff Published:

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two women dressed as nuns tried to hold up a bank in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE ROBBERY

Investigators tell WBRE two women were dressed as nuns when they tried holding up Citizens Bank along routes 611 and 715 in Tannersville about 12:20 p.m.

The women displayed a handgun but left before getting any cash, authorities said. Pocono Township Police turned away customers as detectives were inside conducting their investigation. The FBI was also called in.

There’s no word if a vehicle was involved in this attempted robbery. Nobody is in custody at this time.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s