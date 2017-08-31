‘Nuns’ with a gun tried to rob bank, police say

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two women dressed as nuns tried to hold up a bank in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains on Monday.

Investigators tell WBRE two women were dressed as nuns when they tried holding up Citizens Bank along routes 611 and 715 in Tannersville about 12:20 p.m.

The women displayed a handgun but left before getting any cash, authorities said. Pocono Township Police turned away customers as detectives were inside conducting their investigation. The FBI was also called in.

There’s no word if a vehicle was involved in this attempted robbery. Nobody is in custody at this time.