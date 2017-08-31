Person sexually assaulted in Chapel Hill woods, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are asking the public to help them catch a man that they say sexually assaulted a person in some woods.

Police are not saying whether the victim was a man or a woman.

The incident, which happened in woods near Drew Hill Lane, was reported at 7:32 pm, police said.

The victim described the perpetrator as a dark-skinned black man between the ages of 18 and 25, standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inches tall with a medium build, police said. The victim described the man as having a “box or flattop haircut with a dot pattern cut into the sides and back,” police said. The victim told police he wore a maroon T-shirt and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.