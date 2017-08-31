SBI raids Hoke County utility department



RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – It appears the SBI has expanded its investigation of Hoke County. Its special agents raided the county’s utility department Thursday.

The SBI said the search involved an ongoing investigation and that the search warrant remained sealed.

The SBI investigation started back in February. Agents raided the county office building. At the time the county manager said it had to do with payroll.

“The county was very surprised, given the demonstrated level of cooperation,” Attorney Jonathan Charleston, who represents the county, said.

Charleston showed CBS North Carolina emails between him and the District Attorney. In them, he writes that search warrants aren’t necessary because the county is willing to cooperate.

Charleston said the search warrant executed Thursday involved the county’s water department.

“The county conducted its own internal review back in 2016 and determined that there had been some, what they believed to be, inappropriate conduct by an employee that was terminated,” Charleston said.

He called them “small financial irregularities” in how water bill payments were processed.

The county has already hired an independent accounting firm to look into payroll. Charleston said they’ll look at the water department as well.

“We’re a little surprised that the SBI hasn’t concluded the investigation of the payroll irregularities and now they’re launching another investigation of the water department. It’d be nice if they’d finish one before they started another,” Charleston said.

In June the county announced the results of its internal overtime audit. It looked at the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center employees. It found more than $700,000 in questionable overtime. Sheriff Hubert Peterkin called the findings “inaccurate and unfair.”