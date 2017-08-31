Snapchats threatening violence at 2 Wake schools leads to student’s arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Disturbing Snapchats sent out Wednesday night to students at Garner Magnet High School spread quickly on social media.

“When I first saw the posts on social media I was thinking it reminded me a little bit of Columbine cause I was old enough to remember that happening,” said parent Alice Bennett.

The Snapchats included a photo of a gun and threats to shoot up the school, warning some students not to come into school. Garner Police arrested the student responsible just a few hours later. The student has since been identified as Judah Alexander Dennis, of Garner. Dennis has been charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, a class H felony.

“It was shared on social media which it was able to get back to the school system and the police, but it kind of created a little panic that wasn’t needed,” said Bennett.

An Apex Friendship High School student is accused of sending out a similar Snapchat.

Apex Friendship High School Principal Matt Wight sent out a message to parents Thursday morning.

It said in part, “The student is facing serious consequences from both the school and the Apex police department. This situation underlines the serious nature of posting inappropriate or threatening messages on social media.”

Both of these threats were sent out on Snapchat, where the pictures or videos you post disappear in a few seconds, but that doesn’t stop someone from taking a screen shot.

“I don’t think they realize how serious making real threats on a real platform is,” said Bennett.

Wake County Schools Superintendent James Merrill sent this statement out to parents, it says in part, “Please talk with your students and help them understand that they are creating a digital footprint that not only will speak for itself, but will also follow them as they continue their schooling and careers.”

Merrill also urged parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts, something many parents say they already do.

“Just monitor all of their accounts,” said parent Carrie Bischof. “If I don’t know a password, they don’t get to have their phone.”