CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC confirmed numerous students have been treated for a norovirus-like illness.

“While Campus Health has no confirmed diagnoses at this time, we have collected lab samples and are awaiting the results, which may take up to 24 hours. Students are encouraged to wash their hands frequently with soap and warm running water and to stay at home if you are feeling sick,” a University spokeswoman said.