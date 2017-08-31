Woman killed in fiery Wilson County crash, officials say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a fiery wreck in Wilson County on Thursday morning, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a crash call on Quaker Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, the woman overcorrected while driving and drove her car off the road and into a tree. The car went up in flames and the woman was killed.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time, pending family notification.

No further information is available at this time.

