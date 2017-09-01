17 arrested in NC drug crackdown dubbed ‘Operation Fall Harvest’

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-nine people are facing drug charges as part of “Operation Fall Harvest” with 17 people now in custody, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation used undercover officers to purchase illegal drugs in the Duplin County area.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division purchased substances ranging from crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine (ICE), pills, marijuana, and heroin from a large number of dealers, leading to a number of arrests.

The operation was conducted by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Beulaville Police Department, Wallace Police Department, Rose Hill Police Department, Magnolia Police Department, Warsaw Police Department, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Of the 29 charged in the first phase of the operation, 17 have been arrested so far. The Sheriff’s Office said they also expect additional charges to be filed from the investigation and number of other arrests to be made in the following months.

Three people did not have photos. They are listed below with charges. To view photos and charges against 14 others, click here.

Hunter Michael Bryan of Kinston is charged with one count sell marijuana, one count deliver marijuana, one count manufacture marijuana, one count PWISD marijuana.

Holden Parker Quinn of Beulaville is charged with two counts conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine, two counts sell and deliver methamphetamine, one count PWIMSD methamphetamine, one count manufacture methamphetamine.

John Henry Winston III of Warsaw is charged with one count sell crack cocaine, one count deliver crack cocaine, one count manufacture crack cocaine, one count PWISDM crack cocaine, one count conspiracy sell & deliver crack cocaine.