2 more charged in case of bodies found in bullet-riddled car, Harnett deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities have charged two more people with murder in the case of two people found dead in a bullet-riddled car last month.

Three people are now facing two counts of first-degree murder each in the case.

Tracey Nicole Read, 33, of the 1800 block of Rice Road Sanford, was arrested late Friday afternoon. Jadin Quincey Baily, 20, of the 100 block of Senora Drive in Lillington was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Friday.

EARLIER: Man facing 2 murder charges after bodies found in bullet-riddled car in Harnett County

Authorities had announced the arrest earlier in the day of Gregory Recardo Fargas, 25, of the 100 block of Pat Way in Lillington, early Friday afternoon.

All three are being held without bond in the Harnett County Detention Center, and more charges are expected against all three, deputies said.

The three are charged in the deaths of Kelcie Lyn Vann, 24, and Bryant James Rosser, 27, deputies said.

The two were found dead in the front seats of a vehicle parked on a dirt path near Buffalo Lake Road in the area of Sanford on Aug. 14, authorities said.

EARLIER: Families in shock after man and woman found shot to death in Sanford

“We can confirm that multiple gunshots were fired at (the) victim’s vehicle. It also appears that both victims sustained gunshot wounds while … inside the vehicle,”Jeff Huber of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in an email at the time.