4+ lbs of marijuana, multiple weapons found in home where UNC Charlotte student shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police provided more details Friday into the Thursday’s shooting of a UNC Charlotte student at an off-campus residence.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the 1300 block of Bonnie Lane in Charlotte’s University area around 12:40 p.m. where a man had been shot in the chest.

MEDIC took the student to Carolinas Medical Center. As of Friday, the victim was in critical but stable condition. Officials said doctors have been unable to remove a bullet inside the student. Witnesses said they waited before calling 911.

CMPD held a press conference Friday regarding the shooting at police headquarters on E. Trade Street.

During that conference, police said that more than 4 and a half pounds of marijuana and multiple weapons were found at the home where the shooting took place. One student who lives in the home was charged with marijuana and paraphernalia possession.

Officers said they were “very disturbed by the amount of firearms that were inside this residence.”

Investigators say they believe the shooting happened during a drug transaction turned robbery, and that the victim and shooter knew each other. They say the two men robbed the victim of a handgun and cash before one of the suspects shot the victim.

No names have been released.