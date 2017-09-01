5-year-old girl killed in Harnett County wreck; adult, 2 kids injured

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old girl was killed and two children and one adult suffered injuries in a crash in Harnett County Wednesday morning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Michael Baker with the State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Mt. Pisgah Road in Broadway around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to troopers, the 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was heading south on the road when the driver lost control, went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned and then slammed into a utility pole.

Troopers identified the driver as Bernadette Walker, 57. She received minor injuries in the crash.

The front right passenger, a 12-year-old boy, received minor injuries. A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. A 5-year-old girl, identified as Kamariya Long, died at the scene. All three children were from Broadway.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Baker said.

It’s not clear at this time if any charges will be filed against Walker.