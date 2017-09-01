Audit: $2.3M missing from Wake County Register of Deeds office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The audit is done and it shows $2.3 million dollars is missing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office over a nearly nine-year period, from June 2008 to March 2017.

“It’s a big deal when anyone steals,” said Erv Portman, Wake County Commissioner. “But, in my mind, it’s even a bigger deal when someone steals from the public.”

The previous Register of Deeds Laura Riddick retired in March, citing health concerns.

But she had been the Register of Deeds for about 20 years.

“It’s more than $2 million,” said Portman. “It’s $2 million for the reporting period we were able to go back to. But, we have no reason to believe it wasn’t going on before that period.”

The criminal investigation is ongoing. This week, CBS North Carolina stopped by Riddick’s home and the home of Troy Ellis III, a former employee who documents show admitted to taking $50,000. Neither responded.

The audit recommends the county establish internal controls over revenue that is recorded and cash collected at the Register of Deeds office.

Portman said that is happening.

“I can’t change what happened,” he said. “But we are taking very seriously the establishment of best practices to prevent it from happening again.”

Portman said the county is confirming daily that the amount of money that comes in matches the amount of money deposited.

Wake County commissioners also are working on giving the county more financial oversight over the Register of Deeds office.