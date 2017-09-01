‘Barbecue bandit’ identity thief nabbed in Florida

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – When customers started showing up at Carter’s Barbeque on State Road 60 in Mulberry demanding their free food, owner Johnny Carter initially thought they were joking.

“Are you serious? We used to laugh, and I would joke with the customer and they’d be serious, you know,” said Carter. “And I would give them a drink or something with their order.”

But, the patrons weren’t kidding. In an unusual case of identity theft, Polk deputies arrested 61-year old Jerome Jumper of Tampa.

They say he approached a number of victims in Polk County, claiming to be Carter. In each case, he would tell the person he needed cash for a car repair. Jumper would then tell the victim to come by the restaurant for some free food or to get their cash back.

Lakeland City Commissioner Bill Read is one of those who fell for the scam. He recalls when Jumper approached him, asking for help.

“His car had broke down, he had a bunch of ribs in the back of his truck that he was donating to a charitable organization,” said Read, who believed Jumper was legitimate. “I normally don’t give money to panhandlers per say, but he indicated that he was the owner of Carter’s Barbeque in Mulberry.”

The situation aggravates Carter. Several customers came to the window demanding their free food, implying he was a part of the scam.

“It’s embarrassing. If you’ve ever had somebody stealing or taking or begging in your name. That’s just embarrassing to me,” said Carter. “For people that know me, you know?”

Carter has owned the business for 15 years and he hopes this situation hasn’t tarnished his reputation in Mulberry.

He said initially he was angry at Jumper, but also feels sorry for him. He plans to attend Jumper’s next court hearing, hoping to one day hear him apologize, not for scamming potential customers or costing him business, but for stealing his name.