Boat of 2 NC fishermen found near Murrells Inlet, SC

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTV) – The boat of two missing Gaston County fishermen was found Friday near Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Steve Chaney and David Hambric did not return from a Sunday fishing trip off the coast of Oak Island, according to WECT News. The wife of one of the men contacted emergency officials when the men did not return from the trip.

#USCG located missing fishermen's vessel 15 miles E of Murrells Inlet. No persons were on board. https://t.co/gH3hT6Ru5l #BreakingNews — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 1, 2017

The Coast Guard and Navy expanded recently expanded their search patterns near Murrells Inlet, where they located the boat about 15 miles east. No one was on board.

Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for the missing Gaston County men, according to a USGC news release obtained by WMBF News.